Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit the North West on Tuesday following the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners at a shaft in Stilfontein.

The suspects were arrested on Monday following an intensive police operation. They will appear in the Stillfontein Magistrate’s Court near Klerksdorp on Wednesday.

The Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says a number of high-calibre firearms, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.

“The operation follows weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects resulting in the arrest of 20 suspects and the seizure of fifteen AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money. The operation is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests and more seizures. They will be facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery to wit gold, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.”

In a statement, the SAPS says the operation is ongoing and the possibility of more arrests and seizures cannot be ruled out.