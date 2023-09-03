The Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended the police officers who pounced on suspected cash-in-transit robbers at a house in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

19 people were shot and killed during a shootout with police.

The group is suspected of involvement in transit heists in the area. Three suspected stolen vehicles as well as firearms and ammunition were seized.

Police briefing on CIT shootout in Limpopo:

Speaking at the SAPS Commemoration Day in Pretoria, Cele says, “19 of the suspects did not win. They were left dead. When the dusk settled, we did not pick any dead body from the members of the SAPS. But we will also then wish for a speedy recovery of the colonel who was injured, and he’s in hospital.”

Two of the 19 people have been identified.

The body of a woman from Tshikota, in Louis Trichardt, has been identified by her family.

The second deceased has been identified as a Zimbabwean national who owned the house where the shootout occurred.