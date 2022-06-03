For all official information and updates regarding COVID-19, visit the South African Department of Health's website at www.sacoronavirus.co.za

Police Minister Bheki Cele to release 4th quarterly crime stats of 2021/2022

3 June 2022
SABC Digital News SABC Digital News |  @SABCNews
[File photo] Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing.

[File photo] Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing.

Image: Flickr: GovernmentZA

[File photo] Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing.

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday, in Pretoria, present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the fourth quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.

This period covers crimes that happened from the 1st of January to the end of March 2022.

In May Cele presented the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from the 1st of January to the end of March 2021.

The crime statistics showed an increase in murder and attempted murder in the first three months of 2021.

The statistics showed the crime levels during the time when the country was under Lockdown Level 3 and Adjusted Level 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Minister Bheki Cele delivers quarterly crime statistics:

