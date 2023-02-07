Economic Freedom Fighters Spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo says they were “approached by the minister of police” in relation to the alleged assassination plot against the party’s Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, by leaders of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“We were approached by the minister of police and he’s the one who told our secretary-general,” says Tambo.

“The minister of police called the secretary-general of the EFF and told him there’s escalating political violence in KZN and that means they targeted him due to the decision that the EFF has taken to remove the IFP,” adds Tambo.

VIDEO: EFF assassination plot claims | We were approached by the minister of police: Sinawo Thabo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reiterated that they know nothing of claims by the EFF that the party was provided with information from SAPS that the IFP leaders were allegedly plotting to assassinate its Secretary-General, Marshall Dlamini.

VIDEO: IFP slams EFF over assassination plot claims

This follows fallout between the EFF and IFP on coalition agreements, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We were made aware about the statement this morning, as soon as it was released, and we would like to place it on record that we are not aware of any briefing that was linked to the EFF, or its leadership. But what is important is to emphasise that as the SAPS, we do not discuss the safety, security, and threats assessments of individuals in the public domain,” says Athlenda Mathe, SAPS Spokesperson.