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Police management visits home of fallen Anti-Gang Unit member

  • The delegation is being led by the Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia and the Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi.
  • Image Credits :
  • SAPS
SABC News

Police management have visited the family home of 28-year-old Constable Sphiwe Sibeko, one of the Anti-Gang Unit members who was killed in Reiger Park on Friday evening.

The delegation is being led by the Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia and the Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi.

The delegation has assured the family that the police will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the perpetrators responsible for the killing of Constable Sibeko and his colleague.

Police management say those responsible will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice.

Reiger Park Shooting | Cachalia condemns “merciless” murder of four, including two police officers:

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