Police Management led by National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will on Monday morning provide an overview of the first 48 hours of law enforcement deployments in response to the 20 March protest.

Meanwhile, reports of clashes between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and police are currently emerging from the Johannesburg CBD.

At least five students were arrested during a peaceful vigil organized by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Braamfontein overnight.

This is in light of the nationwide shutdown protest.

For the Record: In a peaceful march in Braamfontien this evening police have started shooting at people who posed no threat or harm to anyone. Police have started to violate the right of people to a peaceful protest! #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/QfAn3g1BsF — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 19, 2023

The EFF earlier on Sunday rejected the deployment of the army across the country ahead of the party’s planned nationwide shutdown.

Its statement reads: “This act demonstrates the bloodthirsty nature of the current government and the intolerance of the ruling party to dissent and opposition.”