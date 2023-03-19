KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says investigations into various murders in the province, including that of the rapper Kiernan Forbes also called AKA, look promising.

Mkhwanazi has appealed to communities to work with police in their investigations.

“We want to encourage communities to come on board and share information. The investigation of Mr Forbes who was murdered last month; majority of the work we did thus far it is because of the help from the community. The different cameras in that vicinity are not installed by the state, but it is those cameras that are helping us to analyse and identify some of those people who might have been involved and it helps us to make linkages,” he says.

No arrests have been made yet.

