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Police make R4-mln dagga bust at Oshoek Port of Entry

  • The truck with the bags of dagga
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

A truck driver has been arrested for possession of dagga worth over R4-million  at the Oshoek Port of Entry with the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Mpho Nonyane-Mpe says officers were conducting regular searches when they discovered the 49 dagga bags.

Nonyane-Mpe says the truck with an Eswatini registration was also seized.

“On the arrival side of the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa, where police were conducting search duties. During the search, police discovered 49 bags containing suspected dagga with a combined weight of approximately 630 kg and an estimated street value of R4-million. The suspect was subsequently arrested and detained at Hartebeeskop SAPS. The seized truck, a Volvo horse and trailer with Kingdom of Eswatini registration and reportedly belonging to a logistics company based in the Kingdom of Eswatini was also seized.”

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