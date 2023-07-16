Kimberley police in the Northern Cape have intensified their efforts to apprehend perpetrators responsible for the tragic killing of 36-year-old Desmond Thapelo Mathome, who was brutally stabbed to death in a shoe robbery incident.

The incident occurred behind the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court, where Mathome was accosted by unidentified individuals who allegedly robbed him of his shoes and inflicted multiple stab wounds on his body.

The motive for the attack appears to be the theft of his footwear.

Police spokesperson, Timothy Sam, confirms the ongoing investigation into the murder case, stating, “The Kagisho Police are investigating a murder case following the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Desmond Thapelo Mathome.”

The police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward and assist in the swift apprehension of those responsible.

The community is urged to cooperate with the police to ensure that justice is served for the senseless and tragic loss of Mathome’s life. The police continue their efforts to bring the culprits to justice and provide closure to the grieving family.