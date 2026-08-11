Manhunt underway following triple murder in Bophelong

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects following the deaths of three men in Bophelong, near Vanderbijlpark, in Gauteng, on Sunday.

The bodies of two men were found with stab wounds inside a burning house, while the third victim was found at the gate.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko says, “Police are investigating three counts of murder and arson following an incident at Muvhango in Bophelong , Vanderbijlpark, on Sunday, 9 August 2026, at approximately 21:30.”

“Police received a complaint of a house on fire and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, members found the house engulfed in flames and discovered the bodies of three adult males .two of the victims were found inside the house, while the third victim was found at the gate. All three victims had sustained stab wounds. Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and certified all three victims dead.”

Sibeko adds, “The motive for the killings and the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation may contact the crime stop line on 08600 10111 or submit information via the MySAPS App.”