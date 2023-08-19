Police have launched a manhunt for a person responsible for the gunning down of two men in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Friday.

The CCTV footage shows a suspect shooting the men while they were giving directions to the someone in another car.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the motive for the murders is yet to be established.

“On the 18th of August 2023 the police were called to a shooting incident at Boksburg North. Upon arrival they found two people inside a Corolla vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene.

The circumstances that led to this shooting are unknown at this stage and the police will be investigating a case of double murder. No suspects arrested as yet.”