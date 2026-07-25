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Police launch manhunt after three killed in Khayelitsha shooting

  • [FILE] A crime scene where a shooting happened.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

Police have launched a manhunt for two gunmen who shot dead three people in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the deceased, aged between 30 and 32, were gunned down in Site B on Friday afternoon.

“According to preliminary reports, two unidentified armed suspects entered the property, proceeded to a structure at the back of the premises and opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai motor vehicle. The motive for the attack is yet to be established and forms part of an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.”

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