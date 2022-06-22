Police in Lomanyaneng outside Mahikeng in the North West have launched a manhunt after the bodies of a couple were found in bushes in Dithakong East village.

The body of a 48-year-old man was found on Sunday and the mutilated body of his 42-year-old girlfriend two days later.

According to the police in the North West, the couple was last seen alive on Thursday. A vehicle belonging to the boyfriend is also still missing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabatha Mokgwabone says, “The deceased was found approximately 100 metres from where the boyfriend’s body was discovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girlfriend’s body was found with some body parts missing. Investigation into the matter is under way and no arrest has been effected.”