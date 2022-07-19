Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for five suspects after two security guards were fatally shot in White City, Soweto, on Monday.

It’s reported that one security guard was on duty at a local butchery when five unknown men shot and disarmed him before fleeing the scene on foot.

A few metres away from the scene, the suspects shot another security guard who was returning from work.

Provincial police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says the second security guard did not have a firearm.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage and police will be investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting incidents. Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to report it at any police station or anonymously on the crime stop line at 08600 10111 or via MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” adds Sello.

Meanwhile, on July 10, a group of men armed with AK 47 assault rifles and nine millimetre pistols stormed the Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East, and started shooting randomly at patrons.

A total of 23 people were shot, and the current death toll stands at 16.

No arrests have yet been made but police are looking for five suspects.

Memorial service for Soweto tavern shooting victims: