Police kill one of Mpumalanga’s most wanted suspect in shootout

One of Mpumalanga’s most wanted suspects has been fatally wounded during a shootout with police, in Mayflower.

Mpumalanga Provincial Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the police received a tip-off that the suspect was at a tavern, in Glenmore.

Masondo says when the police officers entered the premises, the suspect opened fire at them. The suspect was linked to several serious and violent crimes including murder, attempted murder and business robbery.

#sapsMP [ONE OF MPUMALANGA’S MOST WANTED SUSPECTS FATALLY WOUNDED DURING SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE IN MAYFLOWER] A suspect, who was #wanted in connection with several serious and violent cases including murder, attempted murder and business robbery, was fatally wounded during a… pic.twitter.com/e26vGGFgM9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 25, 2026

Masondo says police recovered a firearm, with its serial numbers filed off.

“A suspect who was wanted in connection with several serious and violent cases including murder, attempted murder and business robbery was fatally wounded during a shootout with police. Police received information that the suspect they have been looking for was at a tavern in Glenmore. As police entered the yard of the tavern the suspect opened fire on the police and a shootout ensued,” says Masondo.

Masondo says that during the shoot out the suspect was fatally wounded.