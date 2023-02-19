WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS

Police in Mpumalanga have discovered a decomposed body of a woman in Embalenhle, Secunda. Provincial spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says a suspect has been arrested after his mother became worried about an odour coming from his room.

On Wednesday, the same suspect appeared in court for a domestic violence-related case.

Mohlala says the victim has not yet been identified. He has urged families with missing relatives to contact the police.

“The slain woman was wearing a white t-shirt. The victim is light in complexion, and her age is estimated to be between 25 and 30. A murder case was opened. Our preliminary investigation suggests she could have been strangled as a shoelace was found on her neck. The woman’s body also had some signs of bleeding. Police suspect that the murder was committed by the suspect before his arrest.”