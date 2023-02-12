Mmabatho Police in the North West are investigating the disappearance of South African Football Association (SAFA) referee Tshepo “Baragaad” Nojila, who also serves on the PSL panel.

According to the police, his family from Setlopo Village opened a missing person case, saying the 32-year-old Nojila was last seen on the seventh of this month.

It is believed that he was last seen wearing a pink and black SAFA referee jersey and blue track pants.

Police Spokesperson Amanda Funani, “I can confirm that the missing person inquiry was registered on Thursday, 9 February 2023 at Mmabatho Police Station. According to the information that we have at this stage, the 32 year-old man left his home at Madibogo Village on Wednesday and he was returning a hired vehicle in Mahikeng and he never returned home so his family Thursday went to Mmabatho Police Station to report the case. We are still busy with our investigation.”