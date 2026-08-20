Police investigating criminal cases including death at KZN bootcamp

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating five criminal cases linked to a discipline bootcamp in Richmond, including the deaths of two young men at the facility.

An inquest docket was opened following the death of 23-year-old Mduduzi Luthuli in January.

Six months later, 25-year-old Unathi Mkhasibe died at the same camp in July.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with Mkhasibe’s death but were later released pending the outcome of postmortem results.

Police are also investigating a separate assault case, as well as a rape and defamation of character case opened by a young woman who escaped from the facility.

Provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says, “As police will get into details of going to the camp, finding out what’s the problem, we can’t have one camp giving us so many cases of assault, people are dying in there, and now there is a case of rape. This should be a problem and so as police, we will get into the matter and investigate the camp. It won’t help any cause investigating individuals when, as the camp continues.”

Meanwhile, the KZN Department of Social Development is investigating whether the controversial facility is legally registered and complies with prescribed standards.