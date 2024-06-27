Police investigate R8mln illicit cigarette bust at SA-Botswana border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in North West say further investigation has been launched over an incident in which illicit cigarettes were confiscated at the Botswana-South Africa border in Makgobistad, outside Mahikeng.

The value of the confiscated illicit cigarettes is estimated at R8 million.

According to spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, a truck loaded with illegal cigarettes was spotted by members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), and the driver fled on foot into Botswana.

”Reports suggest that police responded to a call by members of the SANDF. This was after they spotted a suspicious-looking truck that appeared to be stationary due to a deflated tyre. It is alleged that when the SANDF members approached the truck, a male got out, jumped the fence into Botswana and fled on foot.”

#sapsNW Continuous and joint efforts to address illicit economic activities gained success on 25/04, when members of @SANDF_ZA and #SAPS confiscated illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R8 MIL along the Botswana / South Africa borderline, near Makgobistad. ME… pic.twitter.com/WtP1MDtxK6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 27, 2024