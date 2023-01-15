Investigations are underway after three people died when a light aircraft crashed near FNB Stadium, south of Johannesburg.

Emergency Services spokesperson is Kyle van Reenen says,”Emer-G Paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies and current in attendance of a light aircraft crash in the Nasrec area of Johannesburg. Sadly, three people have lost their lives. The SAPS in attendance will be conducting the necessary investigations together with civil aviation authorities. ”

The scene of the crash where a light aircraft crashed into a mountain in Nasrec next to FNB Stadium in the South of Johannesburg. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ov7pRZwcYR — Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) January 15, 2023

Video: Lives lost after light aircraft accident near FNB stadium in Johannesburg