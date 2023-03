A three-year-old boy has died after a shelf allegedly collapsed on him at a pre-school in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg.

The cause of the accident is not yet known and police are investigating.

The boy’s uncle, Thabo Mdluli says they are devastated.

The family is demanding answers.

They say they’ve been getting a lot of conflicting stories.

The pre-school management has not yet commented on the matter.