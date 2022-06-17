Police are investigating the cause of the fire at an informal settlement in Wallacedene outside Cape Town where three children were killed.

Three informal structures were destroyed in the fire which occurred on Thursday.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Crews from Kraaifontein and Brackenfell were dispatched, and they found the bodies of the three children – a boy, a girl, and one whose gender could not be confirmed. Three informal structures were destroyed. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The scene was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service.”