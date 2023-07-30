A police investigation is underway following the discovery of a body floating in a sewage pipe at Photani Secondary School in Malamulele village, in Limpopo.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba says the deceased was dressed in blue jeans and traditional bangles. Police claim that the person’s gender cannot yet be ascertained due to the advanced level of decomposition.

Police at Malamulele received a complaint about a corpse inside an open sewage pipe and rushed to the premises.

Upon the arrival at the scene they found an unknown body floating, members of search and rescue diving unit were immediately summoned to the scene and they managed to retrieve the body.