Police intensify fight against drug smuggling

Police say they have intensified their fight against the smuggling of drugs into the country.

This comes after cocaine worth R28 million was seized at the O.R. Tambo International Airport on Friday.

A consignment of close to 100 kilograms of cocaine was uncovered on a plane from Brazil. No one was arrested.

National Police Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says, “The South African Police Service (SAPS) remains committed to disrupting organised criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade and will continue working with its law enforcement partners to ensure that South Africa’s borders and ports of entry are protected from criminal exploitation.”