Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says police have been instructed to take action against those who contravene the court order interdicting striking members of Nehawu from obstructing the provision of medical services.

Phaahla’s comments come after the Gauteng Health Department obtained a court interdict against NEHAWU members.

The union is demanding a ten percent salary increase, a R2 500-rand housing allowance and improved medical aid benefits.

The Health Minister says while the situation has improved at Charlotte Maxeke hospital, striking workers are still obstructing the main gate at Helen Joseph hospital.

“From where we were last night this is a major step forward in the sense that this court order now is effective so the situation has improved if we just start here at Charlotte Maxeke yesterday the hospital was quite besieged from the morning we received accounts from hospital management, various divisions, casualties, children’s ICU wards giving us horrendous stories about how they struggled to get in to come and save lives.,” says Phaahla.

Health Minister briefs media on impact of Nehawu strike at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital: