Three police officers have been seriously injured during clashes with protesters at ExxonMobil’s Fos-sur-Mer oil refinery near the port city of Marseille, said the Marseille police department on Tuesday.

This happened as the government took steps to order workers to resume operations at the refinery.

The protests there marked the latest example of growing social unrest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to increase the retirement age.

BFM TV had earlier broadcast images of the refinery site enveloped in tear gas, while some demonstrators intermittently threw objects at police lines.