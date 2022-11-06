Kakamas police in the Northern Cape have launched a search for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared outside a local shop on Friday evening.

Police say Sharna Bason went to a local shop with other children but failed to return home.

Meanwhile in May, a 5-year-old boy from Upington, disappeared and has still not been found.

Police spokesperson is Nelis Prins asks the public to assist.

“The family violence child protection and sexual offences unit in Kakamas is requesting the assistance from the public in the searching and locating of a 5-year-old-girl Sharna Bason Alias Meisie from Alheit Kakamas who apparently on 04 November 2022 at 18:00 went to the shop in Alheit with other children. According to information, she was last seen alone outside the shop and did not return to her home. The missing child was reported this morning to SAPS Kakamas.”