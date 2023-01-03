Police in the North West have cautioned members of the community to be vigilant when responding to social media advertisements as criminals are using numerous tricks to scam them.

They say there have been numerous scams on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp since the beginning of festive season.

Provincial police spokesperson Adel Myburgh says two of the scams relate to places in Wolmaransstad and Makwassie in the Doctor Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality.

“A 35-year-old victim saw an advertisement on Facebook of a kombi that is for sale. He made contact with the advertiser who alleged that he is the lawful owner. A meeting was arranged in Klerksdorp, where the prospective buyer met the seller, the buyer will pay R91 000. They stopped and gave a lift to seven men, who ultimately overpowered the buyer and his friend, tied them up and robbed them of cash and their cellular phones. In another incident reported in Makwassie, a 42-year-old victim communicated with a prospective seller of goats. The prospective buyer met four suspects, they overpowered and robbed him of his cellular phone and cash.”