Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape have recorded a number of successes this weekend.

In two separate incidents, two men were arrested for the illegal possession of fire-arms. During the property search in one of the arrests, a small amount of Tik and cash was also found.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, says drugs were also confiscated during two separate operations yesterday. Naidu says the police also arrested a woman for dealing in scheduled medicines.

“The illegal possession of Schedule 5 and 6 medicines is rife in the northern areas and police are clamping down on people selling these types of medicines to the community. Anti-gang unit members executed a search warrant at a house in Schauderville. A female was arrested under the medicines control act wherbey she was in illegal possession of schedule 5 and 6 medicines. A total of 8,416 tablets of various prescriptions and cash were confiscated,” added Naidu.

Video – Police ministerial gender-based violence Imbizo in Eastern Cape: