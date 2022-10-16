Northern Cape police are offering a R50 000 reward to anyone with information about the gruesome murder of a 34-year-old woman in Roodepan in Kimberley.

The lesbian woman was raped allegedly by three men who then doused her with paraffin and set her alight last weekend. The incident happened in a deserted veld after she tried to seek refuge at an informal settlement.

She however succumbed to her burn wounds in hospital. Tankisho Tawanyana was laid to rest yesterday and her family says they are seeking justice and want the perpetrators behind bars.

Northern Cape Police spokesperson Sergio Kock added that, “The Galeshewe family, violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are investigating the murder and rape of the 34 year old female victim. The incident took place on the 7th October at about 8pm. The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital on the 8th October.”

