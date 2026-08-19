Police hunt woman linked to DJ Warras murder

Police have issued a photo of Hlengiwe Buthelezi, a suspect wanted in connection to Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock murder on 16 December 2025.

SABC News understands Buthelezi to be the girlfriend of Victor Majola.

Majola is the man police say was the orchestrator of the assassination. During Majola’s bail application, which was denied, police had said that Buthelezi allegedly sent to Majola’s phone personal details of Warras and his partner.

Buthelezi is believed to have stayed in that building where Warras was killed.

Co-accused Armindo Pacula pleaded guilty some weeks ago to being the gunman in the murder for R25 000.

He has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

#sapsGP [WANTED: SAPS SEEKS PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING WANTED MURDER SUSPECT HLENGIWE GOODNESS BUTHELEZI] The #SAPS detectives attached to the Provincial Investigation Unit: Serious and Violent Crimes are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect #WANTED for… pic.twitter.com/Zkm0B0x1ye — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 19, 2026

VIDEO | Warrick DJ Warras Stock’s murder accused Victor Majola’s bail application: