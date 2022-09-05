Two men suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for attacks that shocked a nation where mass violence is rare.

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 15 others were wounded.

The attacks in Saskatchewan province were among the deadliest in Canada’s modern history. A statement by indigenous leaders indicated they may have been drug-related.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.