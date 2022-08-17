Gauteng police are still searching for two suspects following a shooting in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon, which claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy.

One innocent soul just lost his life 9 year old boy shot dead in Midrand shooting.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1QAXrUjD0n — Empress’ son (@HatshisaM) August 16, 2022

His mother is in critical condition. It’s reported that the mother had just picked up her children from school when they were accosted by two men who shot at them.

The two suspects then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

Gauteng Police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, says, “Police mobilised maximum resources to hunt down suspects following a shooting incident in Midrand where a boy succumbed to his injuries. The son has succumbed to injuries while the mother is in critical condition. The thirteen-year-old girl escaped unharmed. The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.”

A 9-year old child has died following a shooting incident in Midrand, whilst the mother of the child has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Vision Tactical Specialised Support Units are on scene with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/HDfozblRac — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) August 16, 2022