Police have been deployed ahead of March and March protest in Durban

A large police contingent has been deployed outside the Durban City Hall ahead of the march by the anti-undocumented immigration movement.

March and March leaders are expected to lead a march to highlight their grievances over undocumented migrants to SADC leaders gathered at the International Convention Centre (ICC) for the 46th SADC Summit.

There’s a large police presence outside the Durban City Hall where the anti-illegal immigration march is set to begin. March and March activists are taking their grievances against illegal immigration to regional leaders meeting for the 46th SADC summit at the ICC. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/GLE1Jwd99X — Zanele Buthelezi🇿🇦 (@Zanele_Shenge) August 17, 2026

March and March activist Theresa Nortjie says they are concerned about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the influx of undocumented immigrants and that they want to make a statement to SADC leaders.

Theresa Nortjie says, “Now my question to him is: you are concerned but where were you when all of this happened. He was nowhere to be found! but now that all the other ministers from all the other countries are here, now he wants to come and make it publicly known that there’s a concern. But he puts other people first people from other nations. So is it great for us March and March to allow undocumented illegal foreign nationals in our country, NO it is a crime! If we go to their countries we will get locked up. So why do we have to allow all of these illegal and undocumented foreigners to roam around in our country and nothing happens. So today (Monday) we are here to make a stand, we want them to hear us, we want to give them all the proof that we have of the threats that we have received.”

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Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi.