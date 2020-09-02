Bheki Cele says he is optimistic that police will make a breakthrough.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are following up on some leads in the killing of Glenn and Vida Rafferty at their Normandie farm just outside Newcastle north of KwaZulu-Natal. Cele was addressing a meeting with community policing and farming structures in the area.

The elderly couple was shot dead by unknown suspects as they were entering their home.

Security cameras on the property were vandalised while the assailants took the couple’s car; which was later found abandoned near the farm.

“I’m comfortable with the report I’ve received from the head of the investigation Brigadier Tebogo Mbhele that we are having some leads going forward. I hope that he won’t be taking too long. He’s responsible for the investigations of the killing of farmers around this area.”

Cele says the community police forum (CPF) should work together with the police in fighting crime in the area.