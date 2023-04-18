Western Cape police say all leads are being followed regarding the murder of politician and businessman, Loyiso Nkohla.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the circumstances and motive regarding the shooting yesterday are the subject of a police investigation.

Three people were wounded, including a former councilor when four unknown gunmen opened fire killing Nkohla at Philippi on the Cape Flats during a steering committee meeting regarding informal dwellings that are built on trailway tracks.

Nkohla held various positions in his political career.

He most notably co-led the Ses’khona People’s Movement during the ‘poo protests’ against sanitation issues in Khayelitsha.