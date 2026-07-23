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Police foil planned CIT heist, rifles seized, manhunt launched

Guns on a table.
  • [FILE] Guns on a table.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash @eliiezer
Tshepo Phagane

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected cash-in-transit robbery gang believed to be involved in a number of serious and violent crimes across Gauteng.

On Wednesday night, police pounced on a suspected safe house in Daveyton, in Ekurhuleni.

They recovered seven rifles, one pistol, reflector jackets and a hijacked car.

However, officers did not find the suspects at the premises.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “An overnight manhunt is currently underway to trace and arrest the known suspects who managed to evade arrest. Cash-in-transit robberies are highly organised and violent crimes that require a coordinated response from law enforcement. Our intelligence capabilities continue to improve, and we are closing in on those responsible. We will hunt them down, arrest them and ensure they face the full might of the law.”

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