The authorities in Limpopo have activated a police diving team to search the nearby river for persons who might have been swept away after a crash near the Hendrik Verwoerd Tunnel outside Louis Trichardt.

A bus and a cash-in-transit van collided on the N1 highway yesterday. The provincial Transport Department spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene says the bus overturned and fell into a river after the collision.

Twenty people were killed and 10 others seriously injured while 51 sustained minor to moderate injuries. The injured have been taken to various hospitals.

Chuene says road is now open.

“Twenty people were tragically killed in an accident where cash in transit truck lost control and collided head on with an oncoming bus the accident happened at about five in the evening on Monday, on road N1 towards Mashovela in Vhembe district, 10 passengers are reported to have serious injuries. Passengers with injuries were transported to Makhado, Elim and Siloam hospitals.”

Video: 20 people killed in Limpopo bus crash