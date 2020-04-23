Police in KwaZulu-Natal have managed to disperse a group of community members who were protesting outside the Ntunjambili hospital in Kranskop in the Midlands.

Earlier, angry community members blockaded the road with burning rubble and rocks.

They also threatened to set alight the hospital.

This comes after the community discovered that Ntunjambili hospital are treating patients with COVID-19.

The hospital was identified as quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, police remain deployed in the area and are monitoring the situation.

Netcare Hospital closed

The Netcare group has confirmed the temporary closure of its Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti for new admissions after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

Unions in the province are worried about the growing numbers of private hospitals in the province with staff testing positive.

The hospital in a statement says they are tracing the origin of the exposure to a patient who was admitted through their emergency department.

In the video below, Netcare group confirms temporary closure for new patients of its Kingsway Hospital

Authorities consider closing parts of St Augustine’s Hospital amid high COVID-19 infection rate

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says he is worried about St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban after 66 people, including at least 48 staffers, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the twitter post Mkhize says, “The provincial department is engaging with the hospital with the view to close parts of the hospital down…”

He says specialists have been assigned to the hospital and that the fumigation process at the hospital is likely to start soon.

In the video below, Netcare’s Dr Richard Friedland talks about the situation at the hospital: