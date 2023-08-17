Despite a bevy of police at the crime scene of former Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, a bullet projectile that was taken in as one of the key exhibits was only discovered the following morning.

Mosia: I used my eyes to search that place with the belief that the task team would later arrive and help with the processing of the crime scene. And the objective of calling the crime scene was to ensure the crime scene was properly processed. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 17, 2023

Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia, the first investigative officer to attend the scene, says between 00h20 and 02h40 that he was at the scene just a few hours after the shooting he did not see any projectile on the kitchen counter despite having looked all over.

Mosia says he also looked on top of the cupboards, but “The only bullet fragment I found was on the floor.”#SABNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 17, 2023

A constable at the time, Mosia says after getting more information about what had transpired, he called his senior Captain Mathebula to activate the task team to bring the relevant equipment to process the scene.

However, it was only with their naked eyes they discovered the projectile he couldn’t detect in the early morning hours on his first visit to the scene.

Mosia: We also have a standard procedure that dictates that for such a crime scene we should call the task teams. Ramosepele: Because this case involved a high profile person, correct? Mosia: Yes Mosia says he noticed no blood spots anywhere else. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 17, 2023

Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa and Sergeant Timothy Mathebula, who were the first respondents to arrive on the scene, have also told the court that they did not locate any projectile in the kitchen.

Mosia took to the stand on Wednesday as the state’s 14th witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

He says on his first visit he discovered a hat on the kitchen floor.

He says no gunshot residue tests were done on the people who were in the house when a shot went off.

Mosia: That is done under certain circumstances. If there are suspicions that one could have participated in the demise of the person.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 17, 2023

The trial continues.