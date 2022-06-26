Police have been deployed to Phuthaditjhaba at Qwaqwa in the Eastern Free State to restore calm.

This follows the death of a 15-year-old boy who fell from the back of a bakkie that was being used to collect tyres to be burned by protesting members of the community.

The incident happened while the community was protesting against the poor supply of electricity near the mall in Phuthaditjhaba.

A 42-year-old foreign national who was driving the vehicle has been arrested.

Police Spokesperson Phumelelo Dlamini says five more suspects have also been arrested and detained.

They will appear before Phuthaditjhaba magistrate court soon charged with public violence.