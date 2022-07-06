Police continue to monitor the situation in Matshelapata in Tarlton west of Gauteng where violent protest erupted this week following the murder of two teenage girls.

A third woman is in critical condition in hospital.

A man accused of the killings was burnt to death by the protesters.

Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the teenage girls’ murder and they are due to appear in court soon.

The women were murdered at the weekend.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso says, “The situation is currently calm in Tarlton and the police continue to monitor [the area]. The police urge the public not to take the law into their hands, but rather work together with the police in fighting crime by reporting any crime at any police station.”