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Police confiscate suspected cocaine worth over R200 mln at OR Tambo

  • Blocks of cocaine worth an estimated R200 million seized at OR Tambo International Airport on August 25, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X:@SAPoliceservice
Thabiso Radebe

Police have confiscated suitcases containing blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of more than R200 million at the OR Tambo International Airport, East of Johannesburg.

Officials intercepted two separate consignments of the suspected cocaine.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says no arrests have been made yet.

Mathe further adds, “In the first incident, two large travel suitcases were intercepted at the airport terminal. The suitcases contained blocks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 84 kilograms. In a separate interception at the cargo section, four boxes containing approximately 250 kilograms of suspected cocaine, packed into 220 blocks, were seized.”

“The combined estimated street value of the seized cocaine is more than R200 million. Lieutenant General Dimpane commended the multidisciplinary team for its vigilance and continued efforts to disrupt drug trafficking through the country’s major international entry points,” says Mathe.

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