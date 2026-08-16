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Police confiscate equipment linked to illegal mining in Sekhukhune

  • Police seize illegal mining equipment in Limpopo
  • Image Credits :
  • @SAPoliceService
SABC News

Police in Limpopo have confiscated equipment believed to have been used in illegal mining activities in the areas of Atok and Madashoek in Sekhukhune. It includes twelve generators and four jackhammers which were seized during an operation on Friday.

Suspected illegal miners were found at mining sites.

Provincial police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says members found illegal miners hard at work

“On arrival, the multi disciplinary members found suspected illegal miners actively engaged in activities, SSG security members blocked access to the mining area, successfully disrupting the illegal activities. Members subsequently proceeded to Madashoek where more suspected illegal miners were encountered. The suspects fled the scene.”

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