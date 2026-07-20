Police confident in their case against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

Police say they are confident that they have a watertight case against alleged criminal cartel member, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The accused’s highly anticipated trial is underway at the Johannesburg High Court.

National Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says: “We are quite confident that we are bringing a watertight case before court. You will recall that this case stems from the Armand Swart case in which three hitmen on that particular day were arrested. An AK47 and two pistols and were seized from that particular hit and fast forward to December 2024 when the PKTT then becomes involved in this particular case, they then uncover that these three firearms are linked to more than 30 cases.”

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