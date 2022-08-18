Mpumalanga police say they are confident that they will provide the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with an expert statement linking the fifth suspect to the Hillary Gardee murder case.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday but was later released.

The NPA has provisionally withdrawn the case against the suspect.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says the suspect used the deceased’s laptop after she was murdered.

Mohlala says the suspect will be subpoenaed once the police have submitted the expert statement.

“An expert will be able to explain in a more understandable way, in an expert language, to say that how can this particular person utilise that particular line after the death of Miss Hillary Gardee.”

“Then, if it is possible for one person, for instance, to have two lines from one sim card, that would also be explained by the expert. The expert will simply clear any other doubts that one might have,” explains Mohlala.

Meanwhile, two of the three men in police custody for the Gardee case are expected to continue with their bail applications on Thursday.

