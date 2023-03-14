The Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela will present the province’s third quarter crime statistics for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on Tuesday.

He will provide an account of crimes committed in Gauteng during October-December 2022.

Mawela will also brief the committee on interventions to fight crime including gang-related violence in Westbury and Eldorado Park in Johannesburg.

Crime statistics showed an increase in murder, rape, and other serious contact crimes, according to the quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022/2023 released in February by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

In 2022, police recorded an increase of 696 murders in the third quarter between October and December.

