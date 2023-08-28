Police in the Western Cape say they are closing in on suspects linked to taxi shootings in the province.

Two suspects appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court.

One of the men, Sihle Sikuhana faces a charge of murder and three charges of attempted murder.

He is also due in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he faces three counts of murder.

Police have also arrested a suspect in KwaZulu-Natal for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He is due to be brought to the Western Cape to face murder charges.

Provincial Deputy Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Bongani Maqhashalala says, “These two accused that appeared in court were arrested after extensive investigations by the task team in collaboration with other disciplines from SAPS. Sihle Sikuhana was arrested for a triple murder which was committed in Khayelitsha. He’s also facing charges of illegal possession of firearm plus two attempted murders.”