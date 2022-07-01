The police investigation on site at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park where 21 people died on Sunday morning is complete, and the investigating team has withdrawn.

However, the post mortem results are yet to be released. The tavern has been closed since the incident happened.

Bottles are scattered across the dirty floor, and many shoes are also lying around, left behind in the chaos of that fateful morning. The smell of stale alcohol hangs in the air.

Neighbours want the establishment be closed permanently.

“We have laid numerous complaints with the owner and even had a meeting with police and CPF they said they will handle the matter but nothing changed, we have sleepless nights every weekends.”

Police probe the death of 21 persons at Enyobeni Tavern in East London:

Meanwhile the community of Scenery Park has expressed their dissatisfaction on how police handle criminal cases. They say police responded very late on the day of the incident.

They marched to Scenery Park Police station to demand answers about the Enyobeni incident. Sandisile Manyoli, a community member, explains:

“The police minister must look into this police station because they don’t have capacity to deal with crime here. The station needs more resources.”

Communities of Scenery Park unhappy with how police handle criminal cases:

Preparations for mass funeral under way

Preparations for the mass funeral on Wednesday are underway, as Buffalo City Municipal spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya explains:

“We are trying to make sure that they are taking into regard all those logistical issues, as well as issues of load shedding. Also the issue of security. The security cluster is on-site to look into those issues. Also ultimately as a municipality we are also dealing with the families so that their wishes can be taken care of.”

The service will be conducted from a tent that will be erected in an open field in Scenery Park.

