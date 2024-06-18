sabc-plus-logo

Home

Police arrest two illegal mining suspects in Limpopo

  • Handcuffs in prison cell.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
Reading Time: 1 minute

Police have arrested two illegal mining suspects in Diphale, Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

Stockpiles of chrome ready to be transported to an unknown destination were also recovered.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the two suspects will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of illegal mining and violation of the Immigration Act.

Ledwaba says, “The multi-disciplinary forces operationalised the information and went to Diphale illicit mining site and the stockpiles of chrome were indeed found on top of the mountain. The members made arrangements to bring down the chrome and moved it to a safer place. Several mining equipments were recovered during the operation.”

Author

MOST READ