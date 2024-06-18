Police arrest two illegal mining suspects in Limpopo

Reading Time: 1 minute

Police have arrested two illegal mining suspects in Diphale, Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

Stockpiles of chrome ready to be transported to an unknown destination were also recovered.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the two suspects will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of illegal mining and violation of the Immigration Act.

Ledwaba says, “The multi-disciplinary forces operationalised the information and went to Diphale illicit mining site and the stockpiles of chrome were indeed found on top of the mountain. The members made arrangements to bring down the chrome and moved it to a safer place. Several mining equipments were recovered during the operation.”

#sapsLIM Members of Operation Vala Umgodi conducted an operation at Mahwelereng policing area in Tshamahansi village on 13/06. Two suspects were arrested for #IllegalMining and will appear before Mahwelereng magistrate court soon. NPhttps://t.co/K2IzjagHqY pic.twitter.com/ODt1FqIoW9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2024

#sapsLIM In concerted efforts to ensure that the precious metals are not stolen out of the Limpopo province, the multi-dimensional forces joined hands together to recover the already dug out chrome under operation Vala Umgodi at Diphale illicit mining site. Two suspects were… pic.twitter.com/iSo8atJ7xF — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 18, 2024